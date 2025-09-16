Tuesday, September 16, 2025 | 07:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Nayara boosts refined products supply to HPCL amid restricted exports

Nayara boosts refined products supply to HPCL amid restricted exports

Sanctions-hit Nayara Energy is operating at 60-80% of refining capacity and has raised supply of refined products to HPCL as EU curbs ended its exports

Nayara Energy, which is 49 per cent owned by Russian oil major Rosneft, was directly sanctioned by the EU under its 18th sanctions package announced on July 18.

Shubhangi Mathur New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2025 | 7:30 PM IST

Nayara Energy has increased the supply of refined petroleum products to state-run Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) after its exports dropped to zero following European Union (EU) sanctions, a senior government official said.
 
“Nayara would supply products to domestic companies, mainly to HPCL, and some other small players such as Shell,” the official said on the sidelines of an event.
 
Nayara Energy, which is 49 per cent owned by Russian oil major Rosneft, was directly sanctioned by the EU under its 18th sanctions package announced on July 18. The sanctions wiped out the refinery’s petroleum exports to Europe.
 
Higher supply
