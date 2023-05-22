close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Near-term outlook remains strong for India's listed paint companies

A bigger canvas for volumes likely in double digits, while margins could expand on lower costs

Ram Prasad Sahu Mumbai
paint, colours, wall, brush
Premium

4 min read Last Updated : May 22 2023 | 6:15 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The 2022-23 (FY23) January-March quarter performance of the country’s largest listed paint companies was better than Street expectations. Asian Paints, Berger Paints, and Kansai Nerolac Paints (Kansai Nerolac) registered double-digit revenue growth, compared with the year-ago quarter, reinforced by strong volume/value growth. Falling raw material prices also helped the paint majors hoist their gross margins.
On a consolidated basis, Kansai Nerolac was slightly ahead of its bigger peers, chronicling revenue growth of 12.8 per cent year-on-year (YoY), compared to the 11.3–11.7 per cent growth registered by its peers. While growth was broad-based across segments, the company saw increased traction in the industrial segment due to higher production by automotive companies. The company highlighted it had gained market share across industrial paint categories.
Price hikes, especially in the industrial segment, moderating input costs, and
Or

Also Read

Avoid paint stocks as crude oil may keep margin cheer at bay: Analysts

Large firms bet on high margin, high demand paint biz as new growth area

Easing raw material prices likely to aid margins of Asian Paints

Housing, infra push drives industrial majors into Rs 60,000 cr paints biz

Paint industry could see further downsides on demand, competitive pressures

NCLAT to pass crucial orders in Go First insolvency case on Monday

From electronics to semiconductor, MNCs in search of policy stability

Need more Indian brands selling local tea globally: VAHDAM CEO Bala Sarda

AAI back on profitable runway; reports Rs 3,400 profit in 2022-23 fiscal

A new fintech world is upon us amid funding drought, lower valuations

Topics : paint firms paint company shares

First Published: May 22 2023 | 6:15 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Combined revenue of listed Tata group's firms tops Rs 10 trillion

Tata Sons set to earn record dividend worth nearly Rs 33,350 cr in FY23
5 min read

IIFCL aims at loan sanctions Rs 35,000 cr and profit of Rs 2,000 cr in FY24

Rupee, Currency, banknote
2 min read

NCLAT to pass crucial orders in Go First insolvency case on Monday

Go First
3 min read
Premium

From electronics to semiconductor, MNCs in search of policy stability

MNCs with permanent establishment to pay tax on pre-negotiated income
6 min read

Need more Indian brands selling local tea globally: VAHDAM CEO Bala Sarda

farming, cultivation
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

SC panel report suggests Adani probe will only produce heat, not light

Photo: Bloomberg
7 min read
Premium

Blackstone buys International Gemological Institute at $570 mn valuation

Blackstone Inc.
2 min read
Premium

Very strong India story will play out going ahead: JSW Steel Joint MD & CEO

Jayant Acharya, Joint Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, JSW Steel
4 min read
Premium

Combined revenue of listed Tata group's firms tops Rs 10 trillion

Tata Sons set to earn record dividend worth nearly Rs 33,350 cr in FY23
5 min read

Walmart looking at sourcing toys, shoes, bicycles from Indian suppliers

Walmart
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon