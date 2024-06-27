Negative one to zero: South Park Commons, a startup 'unlike any other'

Ten years ago, when Aditya Agarwal was chief technology officer and vice-president of engineering at San Francisco-based Cloud storage firm Dropbox, he happened to meet Flipkart’s co-founder Binny Bansal. What was meant to be a 45-minute meeting lasted nearly three hours.

“We went deep into everything — technology to the product Flipkart was building,” recalls Agarwal. “It was one of those meetings where you get the sense that there is a lot of potential in a relationship, and I joined the Flipkart board.”



A decade on, Bansal has joined the early stage venture fund South Park Commons,