Nepal's Khukri Rum debuts in India, company aims for 20,000 cases by FY26

Singapore-headquartered MCKT Beverages’ domestic arm has announced the launch of Nepal’s iconic Khukri Rum in India. The company told Business Standard that it aims to reach 20,000 cases by FY26.

“The company envisions crafting quality beverages and creating happiness globally. India is expected to become a major contributor to the overall business portfolio over time. Over the next five years, we expect to grow three times our current mark,” said Harsh Sinha, country director – India, MCKT Beverages.

The company plans to expand Khukri Rum into Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Goa as it ventures into the premium segment. By FY26,