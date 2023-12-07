Sensex (-0.19%)
New orders, improving execution to boost Hindustan Aeronautics' prospects

DAC's Rs 2.23 lakh crore proposal approval likely to pay rich dividends to HAL

HAL, hindustan aeronautics
Ram Prasad Sahu
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 07 2023 | 10:00 PM IST
A strong order book coupled with the recent approval by the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) for proposals to enhance the operational capabilities of the Indian armed forces and expectations of better execution are some positive signs for Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). They have led to a 31 per cent rise in the stock of the defence major over the past month.

A key near-term trigger has been the approval by DAC, chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, to projects worth Rs 2.23 lakh crore that include procurement of 97 Tejas light combat aircraft and 156 Prachand combat helicopters.

HAL is expected to be a key beneficiary in this, given that the proposals include the procurement of Light Combat Helicopters for

Topics : HAL Aeronautics Hindustan Aeronautical Ltd Airspace

First Published: Dec 07 2023 | 9:54 PM IST

