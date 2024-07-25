New skilling scheme is laudable but needs clarity, say India Inc leaders

The new internship scheme announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Union Budget is expected to help Indian companies address the skilling gap faced by the industry. However, India Inc leaders are seeking clarity on how the scheme will be implemented and rolled out across the country.

“The industry is poised to benefit greatly from the internship scheme announced in the Union Budget, as such an initiative has the potential to significantly bridge the skilling gap, particularly in sectors that demand specialised skills,” said President of Assocham and KKR & Co’s former India CEO, Sanjay Nayar.