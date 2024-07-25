Business Standard
New skilling scheme is laudable but needs clarity, say India Inc leaders

Officials of construction and engineering major, L&T, which has in the past complained about skilled labour shortage, said if India needs to grow, one of its positives has to be its population

Dev ChatterjeeShivani ShindeAmritha Pillay
Last Updated : Jul 25 2024 | 7:03 PM IST
The new internship scheme announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Union Budget is expected to help Indian companies address the skilling gap faced by the industry. However, India Inc leaders are seeking clarity on how the scheme will be implemented and rolled out across the country.

“The industry is poised to benefit greatly from the internship scheme announced in the Union Budget, as such an initiative has the potential to significantly bridge the skilling gap, particularly in sectors that demand specialised skills,” said President of Assocham and KKR & Co’s former India CEO, Sanjay Nayar.

First Published: Jul 25 2024 | 7:03 PM IST

