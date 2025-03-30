Nexus Select Trust eyes 30 malls, 20 mn sq ft retail space in 4 years

Sunday, March 30, 2025 | 07:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Company in talks with IFC for Rs 2,000 crore green funding

Mall operators take share of sales of retailers that take up tenancy in their malls

Gulveen Aulakh New Delhi
Last Updated : Mar 30 2025 | 7:48 PM IST

Blackstone-backed Nexus Select Trust, India’s first listed retail investment trust (Reit) plans to double the number of malls it operates and the retail area under its portfolio in the next three to four years by acquiring existing malls across the country.
 
Chief Operating Officer Jayen Naik told Business Standard that Nexus will fund the expansion through debt and from International Finance Corporation’s (IFC’s) green fund of about ₹2,000 crore after its malls were certified under the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) norms.
 
“We are aiming for at least 30 malls in the next three to four years with a gross
Topics : REIT Malls retail space

