Tuesday, March 11, 2025 | 04:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / NMDC struggles to achieve target as Chhattisgarh trade unions go on strike

NMDC struggles to achieve target as Chhattisgarh trade unions go on strike

The production at the country's largest iron ore miner has been severely affected. In the last four days, the output has come down by over 60 per cent

NMDC
Premium

Photo: X@nmdclimited

R Krishna Das Raipur
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 11 2025 | 4:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Trade unions at National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) resorted to a strike, which could make even achieving last year’s target difficult.
 
The workers have gone on indefinite strike from March 6 in support of their demands for a wage settlement. The NMDC management has termed the strike illegal.
 
In a letter to the chief labour commissioner (central) at New Delhi, the NMDC management said the trade unions have resorted to willful slowdown of work and work-to-rule with effect from March 6, 2025 that tantamount to illegal strike.
 
The conciliation proceedings before the chief labour commissioner in New Delhi have been
Topics : NMDC Chhattisgarh Trade unions iron ore miners

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon