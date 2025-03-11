NMDC struggles to achieve target as Chhattisgarh trade unions go on strike

Trade unions at National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) resorted to a strike, which could make even achieving last year’s target difficult.

The workers have gone on indefinite strike from March 6 in support of their demands for a wage settlement. The NMDC management has termed the strike illegal.

In a letter to the chief labour commissioner (central) at New Delhi, the NMDC management said the trade unions have resorted to willful slowdown of work and work-to-rule with effect from March 6, 2025 that tantamount to illegal strike.

The conciliation proceedings before the chief labour commissioner in New Delhi have been