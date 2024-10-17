Taking the reins: Approval for Noel Tata to join Tata Sons board

Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata will be on the board of Tata Sons, the holding company of the $165 billion salt-to-software group, according to a source in the know. A meeting of Tata Trusts on Thursday is learnt to have discussed a range of issues including Noel Tata being part of the Tata Sons board.

The trustees unanimously selected Noel, 67, as their third nominee on the Tata Sons board, another source confirmed. At present, Venu Srinivasan, Chairman Emeritus of TVS Motor Company, and Vijay Singh, a former bureaucrat, represent the trusts on the board of Tata