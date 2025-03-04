Tuesday, March 04, 2025 | 11:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Nokia exporting up to 70% of India production, says Tarun Chhabra

Nokia exporting up to 70% of India production, says Tarun Chhabra

The company in India saw its revenues in the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2024 hit Euro 463 million, up by 22 per cent from Euro 379 million in Q4 of 2023

Nokia Country Head Tarun Chhabra
Nokia Country Head Tarun Chhabra

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
Last Updated : Mar 04 2025 | 11:07 PM IST

Leveraging on the production linked incentive (PLI) scheme, Nokia is exporting between 30 per cent and 70 per cent of its production from its own factory in India, making it an important hub for the Finish telecom gear company.
 
Tarun Chhabra, who has been recently appointed as the country head of Nokia India, says: “Our export varies from 30 per cent to 70 per cent, depending upon how much is the domestic consumption. Last year, our exports stood at 50 per cent, mainly radio equipment. We have in the last 16 years manufactured 7.9 million radio equipment to be precise
