NTPC seeks interest from global companies for nuclear power plant tech

NTPC seeks interest from global companies for nuclear power plant tech

Move aimed at indigenising Pressurised Water Reactor technology

BS Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2025 | 5:27 PM IST

In its ongoing efforts to expand nuclear energy capacity, NTPC has sought interest from global companies to indigenise the Pressurised Water Reactor (PWR) technology.
 
In an expression of interest (EoI) floated on March 26, the state-owned power corporation said it is looking at cooperation in indigenisation, and establishing large-capacity (1,000 MW and above) PWR-based nuclear power plants (NPPs) in India on a concept-to-commissioning basis, with a target capacity of 15 gigawatt (with 10 per cent possible variation).
 
“India is committed to expanding its nuclear energy capacity to achieve the Government of India's ambitious target of 100 gigawatt of nuclear power generation by 2047. This initiative is an essential step toward ensuring energy security, reducing dependency on fossil fuels, and addressing the rising energy demand in a sustainable manner. Furthermore, India has pledged to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2070, and nuclear energy plays a crucial role in decarbonising the power sector by providing a stable and low-carbon source of electricity,” NTPC said in its EoI document.
 
 
According to the company, the move is aligned with the national objective of self-reliance in nuclear technology and localisation of the nuclear power plant supply chain.
 
“By fostering collaboration with global nuclear vendors, NTPC seeks to establish a robust domestic ecosystem for PWR-based nuclear power generation in India,” it said.

This will be a base exercise for the state-owned company for identification of a vendor base and in preparing requirements for a global tender, subject to approval from the central government.
 
Under its conditions for transfer of technology and phased manufacturing, the corporation aims for a minimum 60 per cent indigenisation of components for the first reactor unit, progressively increasing to more than 95 per cent for the last reactor unit, ensuring a steady transition to self-sufficiency in nuclear technology.
 
This can either be done through an Indian subsidiary or joint venture company of the applicant, or through tie-up with Indian companies, it said.

Topics : NTPC nuclear power energy sector

First Published: Apr 02 2025 | 5:27 PM IST

