NTPC to list green energy arm in FY24; strategic investment plan fails

The decision to go for an initial public offering (IPO) has come after talks failed to make any headway in getting a strategic investor aboard NGEL, said senior executives. They added the company is targeting to raise close to or more than Rs 5,000 crore. SBI Capital Markets has been appointed the transaction advisor.

The company houses all the green energy and green fuel projects of the parent entity and aims at building 60 gigawatt (Gw) of green energy portfolio by 2030 - 3x of its planned new thermal capacity.