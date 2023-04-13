close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

NTPC to list green energy arm in FY24; strategic investment plan fails

Intends to raise over Rs 5,000 crore through IPO

Shreya Jai New Delhi
NTPC
Premium

For the IPO, NTPC will not sell stake in NGEL, but rather do book building, said an official

4 min read Last Updated : Apr 13 2023 | 9:07 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India’s largest power-generating company NTPC will publicly list its newly formed green energy arm – NTPC Green Energy (NGEL) – in 2023-24 (FY24).
The company houses all the green energy and green fuel projects of the parent entity and aims at building 60 gigawatt (Gw) of green energy portfolio by 2030 - 3x of its planned new thermal capacity.
The decision to go for an initial public offering (IPO) has come after talks failed to make any headway in getting a strategic investor aboard NGEL, said senior executives. They added the company is targeting to raise close to or more than Rs 5,000 crore. SBI Capital Markets has been appointed the transaction advisor.
Or

Also Read

NTPC, Reliance, Adani top green hydrogen plays to bet on, say analysts

NTPC, Tata Motors: Analysts bet on renewable energy stocks for long-haul

Hitachi Energy to supply transformers for NTPC renewable energy park

NTPC rallies 7% in 4 days, nears 52-week high on strong growth outlook

Govt to finance green bond projects and initiatives under 9 categories

Lamborghini India expects luxury supercar sector to see double-digit growth

WeWork India offers employees to surrender up to 25% of vested stock option

Amazon CEO Jassy pledges to keep investing in big bets amid cost cuts

Adani's Rs 20,000-cr FPO subscriber info not available: Sebi to RTI query

All India chit fund body backs Margadarsi, says no complaint against firm

NTPC

  • 1D
  • 5D
  • 1M
  • 3M
  • 6M
  • 5Y

Last Updated: IST

Topics : NTPC | Green energy

First Published: Apr 13 2023 | 6:52 PM IST

Latest News

View More

MRF second strongest tyre brand in the world: Brand Finance report

Tyres
1 min read

RIL readies $2.4-3 bn Infra Investment Trust for retail warehousing assets

Reliance, Reliance Industries
5 min read

Oldest Indian billionaire, champion of education: Who was Keshub Mahindra?

keshub mahindra
2 min read

Nestle India declares interim dividend of Rs 27/share, fixes record date

Nestle
2 min read

Apple supplier Foxconn to start construction of its Karnataka plant in May

Foxconn
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Vedanta may issue NCDs; parent could raise $1 billion via stake sale

Vedanta
3 min read

Billionaire Shapoor Mistry's SP group weighs $2 billion asset sales: Report

Shapoor Mistry Chairman, SP Group
3 min read

Indian startups move court to stop Google's new in-app billing system

startups, funding, business
2 min read

All you need to know about Amul vs Nandini battle in poll-bound Karnataka

Amul
5 min read

Oldest Indian billionaire, champion of education: Who was Keshub Mahindra?

keshub mahindra
2 min read
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon