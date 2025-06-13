NU Vista moves court against West Bengal's incentive scheme rollback

NU Vista, a wholly owned subsidiary of Nuvoco Vistas Corporation, has filed a writ petition before the Calcutta High Court, challenging the constitutional validity of the Revocation of West Bengal Incentive Schemes and Obligations in the Nature of Grants and Incentives Act, 2025 (the Revocation Act).

In a stock exchange filing, Nuvoco mentioned that the Revocation Act rescinds, revokes and discontinues the incentive schemes enlisted in the Schedule (including the West Bengal Incentive Scheme, 2004 and the West Bengal State Support for Industries Scheme, 2013).

Under the schemes, Nuvoco and NU Vista Limited were entitled to incentives, retrospectively from the