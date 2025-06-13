Friday, June 13, 2025 | 08:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / NU Vista moves court against West Bengal's incentive scheme rollback

NU Vista moves court against West Bengal's incentive scheme rollback

On account of the Revocation Act, the incentives of ₹427.14 crore and ₹300.44 crore to be received by the company and NU Vista Limited, respectively, are likely to be impacted, Nuvoco mentioned

Calcutta High Court (Source/Wikimedia commons)
While Nuvoco is in the process of filing a writ petition, NU Vista has already filed one before the Calcutta High Court. (Source/Wikimedia commons)

Ishita Ayan Dutt Kolkata
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 8:11 PM IST

NU Vista, a wholly owned subsidiary of Nuvoco Vistas Corporation, has filed a writ petition before the Calcutta High Court, challenging the constitutional validity of the Revocation of West Bengal Incentive Schemes and Obligations in the Nature of Grants and Incentives Act, 2025 (the Revocation Act).
 
In a stock exchange filing, Nuvoco mentioned that the Revocation Act rescinds, revokes and discontinues the incentive schemes enlisted in the Schedule (including the West Bengal Incentive Scheme, 2004 and the West Bengal State Support for Industries Scheme, 2013).
 
Under the schemes, Nuvoco and NU Vista Limited were entitled to incentives, retrospectively from the
