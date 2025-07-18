Friday, July 18, 2025 | 09:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Smoke Lab Vodka maker NV Group expects 40% jump in domestic sales in FY26

NV Group expects a 30-40% rise in domestic sales in FY26, driven by growing demand and policy stability. The company is also focusing on global expansion and plans for an IPO

Aneeka Chatterjee Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 9:36 PM IST

Delhi-based NV Group expects its domestic sales to rise by 30–40% in FY26 at the group level, driven by consumer demand and continued policy stability in the Indian market.
 
“In India, we expect a 30–40% increase in sales at the group level, as the liquor market continues to stabilise, supported by stronger policy frameworks,” said Varun Jain, founder of Smoke Lab. “We are targeting a significant increase in vodka case volumes in the domestic market and anticipate strong growth in our Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) portfolio, driven by our expansion into new cities."
 
NV Group’s portfolio includes a diverse
