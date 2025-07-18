Smoke Lab Vodka maker NV Group expects 40% jump in domestic sales in FY26

Delhi-based NV Group expects its domestic sales to rise by 30–40% in FY26 at the group level, driven by consumer demand and continued policy stability in the Indian market.

“In India, we expect a 30–40% increase in sales at the group level, as the liquor market continues to stabilise, supported by stronger policy frameworks,” said Varun Jain, founder of Smoke Lab. “We are targeting a significant increase in vodka case volumes in the domestic market and anticipate strong growth in our Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) portfolio, driven by our expansion into new cities."

NV Group’s portfolio includes a diverse