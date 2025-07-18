One-time jump in slippages hurt Axis Bank Q1 results; should you sell?

Axis Bank share price: Frequent negative surprises on the earnings front, also seen Frequent negative surprises on the earnings front, also seen during the June quarter of the current financial year, has forced analysts to cut Axis Bank’s earnings forecast for the coming years.

In some cases, analysts have even downgraded the stock to factor-in the weakness in earnings.

Those at Nuvama Institutional Equities, for instance, have downgraded Axis Bank stock to 'Hold' on repeated volatility in asset quality and earnings growth.

"We cut earnings by 5.4 per cent for FY26 and 6.3 per cent for FY27on an already below consensus base. We also trim