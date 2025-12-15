Oberoi to open 25-key luxury resort at Makaibari Tea Estate in Darjeeling

EIH Limited, the parent of Oberoi Hotels and Resorts, on Monday announced the signing of a management agreement for a 25-key luxury resort at the Makaibari Tea Estate in Darjeeling.
The project represents a significant milestone in the group’s long-term strategy to curate exceptional hospitality experiences in the most extraordinary natural settings. The resort will be designed by the Bangkok-based Nava Design Studios and will be developed in partnership with Luxmi Tea Co Private Limited. Set to open in 2030, The Oberoi, Makaibari Tea Estate, Darjeeling, will be situated 35 kilometres from the Bagdogra International Airport.
“The Oberoi, Makaibari Tea Estate, Darjeeling is an inspiring addition to our development portfolio. Makaibari’s natural beauty, artisanal traditions and historical significance make it an extraordinary setting,” said Arjun Oberoi, executive chairman at the Oberoi Group.
The hospitality group has further identified “exceptional potential” in the eastern Himalayan region, including parts of the Northeast.
“As New India seeks to explore the country’s most exceptional landscapes, we believe authentic luxury hospitality can play a meaningful role. Management contracts such as this remain central to our long-term growth strategy, enabling us to expand thoughtfully in regions that hold extraordinary promise for immersive luxury experiences,” he added.
Also Read
One of the world’s oldest and most storied tea estates, Makaibari was established in 1859 and is celebrated for its dramatic Himalayan vistas, lush primary forests, and rare biodiversity. Spread over 1,236 acres, the estate includes one of the world’s oldest functioning tea factories, constructed entirely of wood, bamboo and cast iron.
Meanwhile, the resort has been master-planned with the potential for additional keys in the future, allowing for expansion in harmony with the landscape.
“We are delighted to partner with EIH Limited and The Oberoi Group to create a resort that brings a new dimension of experiential luxury to Darjeeling. The Oberoi Group’s enduring legacy of excellence makes them the ideal partner for this venture. The hotel will also play an important role in training and skilling local people, enabling long-term employment opportunities within The Oberoi Group,” said Rudra Chatterjee, managing director, Luxmi Tea Co.
“We are committed to creating sustainable employment, advancing skill development and strengthening long-term community initiatives,” said Vikram Oberoi, chief executive officer at the Oberoi Group.
EIH has outlined an expansion plan, which includes a development pipeline of 29 upcoming hotels and luxury cruisers scheduled to open by 2030. These projects across India and select international destinations will add approximately 2,251 keys to its portfolio, of which a significant proportion will be operated under management contracts.