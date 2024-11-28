Ola Electric's Bhavish Aggarwal declares a price war in e-scooters

On Tuesday, Ola Electric’s founder Bhavish Aggarwal announced two electric scooters — Ola S1Z and Gig — starting at an ex-showroom price of Rs 39,999. This is the cheapest Ola e-scooter since it entered the market.

Currently, its cheapest offering is the S1X, priced at Rs 69, 999.

While the S1X runs on a 2KWH battery, the new entry level model has a 1.5 KWH battery and is low-speed scooters with a top speed of 25 kmph and a range of 112 km. These do not require to be registered. Their primary users are intended to be gig workers, who