Ola Electric's Bhavish Aggarwal declares a price war in e-scooters

But he faces questions over sustainability and a new challenge from Honda

Bhavish Aggarwal
Surajeet Das Gupta
7 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2024 | 10:37 PM IST

On Tuesday, Ola Electric’s founder Bhavish Aggarwal announced two electric scooters — Ola S1Z and Gig — starting at an ex-showroom price of Rs 39,999. This is the cheapest Ola e-scooter since it entered the market.
 
Currently, its cheapest offering is the S1X, priced at Rs 69, 999. 
While the S1X runs on a 2KWH battery,  the new entry level model has a 1.5 KWH battery and is low-speed scooters with a top speed of 25 kmph and a range of 112 km. These do not require to be registered. Their primary users are intended to be gig workers, who
