Sotheby's bags mandate to sell Rs 800 cr worth luxury properties in Mumbai

Jeep likely to drive in petrol options for its entire Indian portfolio

'Inputs ignored': Dhanlaxmi Bank independent director resigns from board

Foxconn aims to double workforce, investment in India over next 12 months

Space technology startups want Centre to share insurance liability

Ola to raise $300 mn to fund expansion of scooter, and battery cell plants

'We can live without FAME regime', says Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal

Time to shut down production of ICE scooters: Ola Electric CEO Bhavish

Ola announces price hikes for its electric scooters, to cost Rs 15k more

Even by Bhavish Aggarwal’s feisty standards, what Ola Electric did on Independence Day was counterintuitive. That day, the largest player in electric scooters unveiled five electric motorcycles. These are to

"We don’t think the cost of making an electric mobike will have a big gap with ICE mobikes," Bhavish Aggarwal Founder and CEO, Ola Electric and Ola Cabs

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com