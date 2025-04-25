Friday, April 25, 2025 | 09:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / One Group to invest Rs 1,200 cr in residential, commercial Mohali projects

One Group to invest Rs 1,200 cr in residential, commercial Mohali projects

These would include low-rise independent floors and residential plots in Sector 98, catering to the growing demand for independent living

India's real estate sector, significantly buoyed by a robust economy, has emerged as a pivotal player in the country's development. With an 18 per cent share in national employment, real estate is the largest employment generator after agriculture. C
Premium

With this, the company is focusing on architecture and project delivery, further solidifying its presence in the north Indian real estate market.

Sanket Koul New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2025 | 9:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi NCR-based realty firm ONE Group Developers on Friday announced that it will invest Rs 1,200 crore in residential and commercial projects over the next two years in Mohali, Punjab.
 
These would include low-rise independent floors and residential plots in Sector 98, catering to the growing demand for independent living. The company has plans for a group housing project and commercial spaces in other areas of the city.
 
“This corresponds to more than 800 residential units along with a commercial mall,” Udit Jain, managing director, ONE Group Developers, said.
 
Jain added that the project will have luxury units, with ticket
Topics : Residential projects Commercial property Real Estate

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon