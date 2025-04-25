One Group to invest Rs 1,200 cr in residential, commercial Mohali projects

Delhi NCR-based realty firm ONE Group Developers on Friday announced that it will invest Rs 1,200 crore in residential and commercial projects over the next two years in Mohali, Punjab.

These would include low-rise independent floors and residential plots in Sector 98, catering to the growing demand for independent living. The company has plans for a group housing project and commercial spaces in other areas of the city.

“This corresponds to more than 800 residential units along with a commercial mall,” Udit Jain, managing director, ONE Group Developers, said.

Jain added that the project will have luxury units, with ticket