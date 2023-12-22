Sensex (    %)
                        
OneWeb sets sights on defence, governance for satellite broadband expansion

One Web can leverage on the fact that it has already rolled out services in parts of Europe, US and Africa and is in talks with at least 2 airline companies in Europe to offer the service inflight

Surajeet Das Gupta
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2023 | 7:19 PM IST

Sunil Mittal-led One Web is aiming at three segments in broadband satellite broadcasting -- all in the B2B space.

Defence, governance (panchayat connectivity, health care, and education) and enterprises in remote areas will be its key markets to begin with.

The reason is simple. A senior executive of Airtel, which will distribute One Web broadband service in the country, said: “While 90-95 per cent of the population of the country is covered by mobile service, the geographical coverage of terrestrial is only 75-78 per cent. So there is a large market for us to tap.”

The satellite company hopes to commercially

First Published: Dec 22 2023 | 7:19 PM IST

