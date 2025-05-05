Oswal Group to invest ₹1,350 crore in Punjab realty over next 3 years

Vardhman Amrante, the real estate arm of textiles major Oswal Group, on Monday announced that it will invest ₹1,350 crore over the next three years to develop three to four commercial projects as well as integrated residential townships in Ludhiana and Bhatinda.

Adish Oswal, Chairman and Managing Director, Oswal Group, said the group would concentrate on Punjab, where demand for quality commercial projects was high and few reputed developers were active in this space.

Funding for the projects will be met largely through internal accruals and sales, while the company may consider raising debt depending on the funding