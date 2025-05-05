Monday, May 05, 2025 | 05:46 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Oswal Group to invest ₹1,350 crore in Punjab realty over next 3 years

Oswal Group to invest ₹1,350 crore in Punjab realty over next 3 years

Vardhman Amrante to invest ₹1,350 crore in Punjab, developing commercial spaces and integrated residences in Ludhiana and Bhatinda through internal accruals and sales

India's real estate sector, significantly buoyed by a robust economy, has emerged as a pivotal player in the country's development. With an 18 per cent share in national employment, real estate is the largest employment generator after agriculture. C
The company will undertake the investment through internal accruals, with Oswal adding that the firm may consider debt options at a later stage.

Sanket Koul New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 05 2025 | 5:44 PM IST

Vardhman Amrante, the real estate arm of textiles major Oswal Group, on Monday announced that it will invest ₹1,350 crore over the next three years to develop three to four commercial projects as well as integrated residential townships in Ludhiana and Bhatinda.
 
Adish Oswal, Chairman and Managing Director, Oswal Group, said the group would concentrate on Punjab, where demand for quality commercial projects was high and few reputed developers were active in this space.
 
Funding for the projects will be met largely through internal accruals and sales, while the company may consider raising debt depending on the funding
Topics : Real Estate Punjab Residential projects

