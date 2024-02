OVL in talks with Venezuela to lift more crude to liquidate stuck dividends

“We have taken crude in lieu of dividends after sanctions were lifted.

The overseas arm of the domestic state-owned exploration and production company Oil and Natural Gas Corporation ( ONGC ), OVL is also set to put in more investments in its stalled projects in the South American country.

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com