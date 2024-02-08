OVL in talks with Venezuela to lift more crude to liquidate stuck dividends

ONGC Videsh (OVL) is in advanced-level talks with Venezuela to consistently procure crude oil cargoes in lieu of its massive amount of dividends stuck in the country, OVL Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Rajarshi Gupta told reporters on the sidelines of the ongoing 2024 India Energy Week.
The overseas arm of the domestic state-owned exploration and production company Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), OVL is also set to put in more investments in its stalled projects in the South American country.
“We have taken crude in lieu of dividends after sanctions were lifted.