Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

OVL in talks with Venezuela to lift more crude to liquidate stuck dividends

Discussions underway to inject more investments into both of OVL's projects in Venezuela

Representative Image
Premium

Representative Image

Subhayan Chakraborty Betul (Goa)
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 08 2024 | 9:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

ONGC Videsh (OVL) is in advanced-level talks with Venezuela to consistently procure crude oil cargoes in lieu of its massive amount of dividends stuck in the country, OVL Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Rajarshi Gupta told reporters on the sidelines of the ongoing 2024 India Energy Week.

The overseas arm of the domestic state-owned exploration and production company Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), OVL is also set to put in more investments in its stalled projects in the South American country.

“We have taken crude in lieu of dividends after sanctions were lifted.

Also Read

ONGC Videsh to raise upto Rs 5,000 cr via debentures to fund capex, assets

ONGC to invest up to Rs 2 trillion by 2038 to meet net-zero goals

ONGC hits 7-year high; jumps 9% in 2 days on discovering major gas reserves

US DFC to invest $435 million in Tata Power's green energy subsidiary

$14 trillion investment needed by 2045 to meet global energy demands: Opec

TCS to enhance Enento Group's IT infrastructure, digital workplace

British American Tobacco 'actively' looking to pare stake in ITC

60% of scam cases in UK came from Facebook, Instagram, says Revolut

Oil India seeking foreign technology partner for first offshore foray

Zee's IL T20 gets 46% women viewers, 2nd most watched franchise tournament

Topics : ONGC Videsh Ltd ONGC energy sector Power Sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 08 2024 | 8:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayRBI MPC Meeting Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayRBI Repo RateHappy Propose Day 2024ICC Under 19 World Cup Semi Final Live ScorePaytm CrisisBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon