L&T Finance to trim bank borrowing to whittle spike in cost of funds

JSW Steel completes Rs 750 cr investment in JSW Paints to fuel expansion

Sundaram Home Finance to double SBL branches, to set foot in Telangana

Pet food start-up Drools raises $60 mn in funding from L Catterton

HCLTech joins Meta, IT ministry programme to help India XR start-ups

Only five astrotech companies were founded in 2013. In 2018, 23 more online astrology startups were founded. Starting then, the period of growth peaked in 2020 when 86 online astrology businesses were founded (see chart 1).

The online astrology space has grown sixfold in a decade, and the number of companies founded trebled during the pandemic.

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com