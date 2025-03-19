Wednesday, March 19, 2025 | 05:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Parliamentary panel flags concerns, suggests ways to improve IBC outcomes

Parliamentary panel flags concerns, suggests ways to improve IBC outcomes

The panel recommended reviewing the structure of the Committee of Creditors (CoC) to ensure that operational creditors are adequately represented, "as their interests are often overlooked"

To support the National Financial Reporting Authority’s (NFRA) expanding role, the committee recommended accelerating the recruitment process and establishing a dedicated, permanent cadre of skilled professionals

Ruchika Chitravanshi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2025 | 5:55 PM IST

Conflicts of interest, lack of transparency, and delays in the resolution process continue to hinder the full effectiveness of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), the Parliamentary Panel on Finance said in a report tabled on Wednesday.
 
The panel recommended reviewing the structure of the Committee of Creditors (CoC) to ensure that operational creditors are adequately represented, “as their interests are often overlooked.”
 
The committee said that the absence of a mechanism to ensure that resolution plans are submitted confidentially and fairly, as well as the lack of a robust framework for monitoring and addressing complaints against resolution professionals, are
Topics : IBC Parliament Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code

