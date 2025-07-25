Friday, July 25, 2025 | 08:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Fintech firm Paytm efficiency in cost cuts led to first profitable quarter

Paytm posted a net profit of Rs 122.5 crore in Q1FY26, driven by sharp cost controls, after a steep loss in the corresponding quarter of FY25

The fintech firm had posted a net loss of Rs 539.8 crore in Q4FY25. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 8:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

One97 Communications, the parent company of fintech player Paytm, reported a net profit of Rs 122.5 crore in Q1FY26, marking its first profitable quarter after a steep loss of Rs 838.9 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY25. The profit was largely driven by sharp cost controls.
 
The fintech firm had posted a net loss of Rs 539.8 crore in Q4FY25.
 
Paytm’s indirect expenses, excluding ESOP (Employee Stock Ownership Plan) costs, were down 19 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,049 crore in Q1FY26 from Rs 1,301 crore in Q1FY25.
 
Notably, the company slashed its marketing expenditure by 65 per
