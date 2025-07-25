Fintech firm Paytm efficiency in cost cuts led to first profitable quarter

One97 Communications, the parent company of fintech player Paytm, reported a net profit of Rs 122.5 crore in Q1FY26, marking its first profitable quarter after a steep loss of Rs 838.9 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY25. The profit was largely driven by sharp cost controls.

The fintech firm had posted a net loss of Rs 539.8 crore in Q4FY25.

Paytm’s indirect expenses, excluding ESOP (Employee Stock Ownership Plan) costs, were down 19 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,049 crore in Q1FY26 from Rs 1,301 crore in Q1FY25.

Notably, the company slashed its marketing expenditure by 65 per