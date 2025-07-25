Near-term recovery, margin expansion key drivers for Nestle India stock

Nestle India reported a 5.9 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) revenue growth in Q1FY26, with domestic sales up 5.5 per cent Y-o-Y. The management stated that, except for milk products and nutrition, all other categories recorded volume growth. Seven out of the top-12 brands grew at double digits. Export revenue grew 16 per cent Y-o-Y, driven by foods, coffee, instant tea, and breakfast cereals.

The gross margin contracted by 250 basis points (bps) Y-o-Y (down 100 bps quarter-on-quarter) to 55.2 per cent due to high commodity prices. Management indicated that coffee, cocoa, and edible oil prices are expected to