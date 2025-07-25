Friday, July 25, 2025 | 08:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / Near-term recovery, margin expansion key drivers for Nestle India stock

Near-term recovery, margin expansion key drivers for Nestle India stock

Nestle India reports a 5.9% YoY revenue growth in Q1FY26, with a focus on recovery and margin expansion despite challenges from high commodity prices

Nestle
premium

Nestle’s total revenue rose 5.9 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 5,100 crore, with domestic sales up 5.5 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 4,860 crore.

Devangshu Datta New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 8:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Nestle India reported a 5.9 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) revenue growth in Q1FY26, with domestic sales up 5.5 per cent Y-o-Y. The management stated that, except for milk products and nutrition, all other categories recorded volume growth. Seven out of the top-12 brands grew at double digits. Export revenue grew 16 per cent Y-o-Y, driven by foods, coffee, instant tea, and breakfast cereals.
 
The gross margin contracted by 250 basis points (bps) Y-o-Y (down 100 bps quarter-on-quarter) to 55.2 per cent due to high commodity prices. Management indicated that coffee, cocoa, and edible oil prices are expected to
Topics : Company News The Compass Nestle India FMCG Nestle India
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon