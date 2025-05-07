Fintech giant Paytm set to go slow on hiring replacements for exiting staff

Fintech major Paytm is going slow on hiring, and may not fill positions left vacant by employees as part of the push to cut costs and boost productivity using Artificial Intelligence (AI).

“I want to tell you that more automation is coming in. More productivity per employee is showing up. We are clear that we will not be recruiting incrementally if somebody goes out,” Vijay Shekhar Sharma, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO), Paytm, told analysts on Tuesday. He was responding to an analyst's question on how AI is impacting non-sales employee costs.

Non-sales employees will include roles