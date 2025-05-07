Wednesday, May 07, 2025 | 06:49 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Fintech giant Paytm set to go slow on hiring replacements for exiting staff

Fintech giant Paytm set to go slow on hiring replacements for exiting staff

Paytm's non-sales employee cost dropped 35.6 per cent in Q4FY25 as the company opted not to backfill roles, leaning on AI to enhance productivity and trim expenses

Paytm
Paytm's cost-saving strategy follows the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) business restrictions on the company’s associate entity, Paytm Payments Bank (Photo: Shutterstock)

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : May 07 2025 | 6:49 PM IST

Fintech major Paytm is going slow on hiring, and may not fill positions left vacant by employees as part of the push to cut costs and boost productivity using Artificial Intelligence (AI).
 
“I want to tell you that more automation is coming in. More productivity per employee is showing up. We are clear that we will not be recruiting incrementally if somebody goes out,” Vijay Shekhar Sharma, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO), Paytm, told analysts on Tuesday. He was responding to an analyst's question on how AI is impacting non-sales employee costs.
 
Non-sales employees will include roles
Topics : Artificial intelligence Paytm Hiring employee

