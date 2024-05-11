PE major Blackstone in race for majority pie in Omega Healthcare

3 min read Last Updated : May 11 2024 | 12:26 AM IST

American private-equity major Blackstone has joined the race to buy Omega Healthcare, a technology-enabled service provider, at an estimated valuation of $1.7 billion.

Omega Healthcare, which has 27,000 employees on its roll, is majority-owned by Goldman Sachs Asset Management and Everstone Capital, which are looking for an exit, said a source close to the development.



Blackstone, Goldman Sachs, Everstone, and Omega Healthcare declined to comment on the impending sale.



Omega Healthcare was founded by Gopi Natarajan and Anurag Mehta in 2003 in the United States (US) to provide outsourcing services to the health care services sector worldwide. Since then, the