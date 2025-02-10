PE/VC pullback brings dark clouds over Indian climate-tech companies

Notwithstanding the global focus on emissions reduction and green energy, private equity (PE) and venture capital (VC) investments in Indian climate technology (tech) companies have cooled. Investments fell 61 per cent in calendar year (CY) 2024 to $1.3 billion, down from $3.4 billion the previous year — the lowest since the pandemic-hit year of 2020, according to global research by CB Insights.

Since 2021, PE/VC investments in India’s climate tech sector had been rising steadily year after year until 2023, before plunging in 2024. This decline mirrors a global trend, as investor enthusiasm for the sector wanes despite strong government