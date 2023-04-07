Perfetti Van Melle India not impacted by slowdown in FMCG demand, says MD

He added, “Demand is there across regions across urban and rural, we don't see any major difference in sales. If I were to look at the total sales growth, it's the same urban versus rural.”

“The bounce back has also been very fast, because we look at ourselves as affordable treats. No mother is going to deny the child one rupee to buy a candy, (just) because there is an economic slowdown,” Rajesh Ramakrishnan, managing director, Perfetti Van Melle, told Business Standard.