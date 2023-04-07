close

Perfetti Van Melle India not impacted by slowdown in FMCG demand, says MD

Firm says bulk of its revenue came from the one-rupee price point, which is largely immune to an economic slowdown

Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai
Perfetti Van Melle
Last Updated : Apr 07 2023 | 7:54 PM IST
Consumer companies have been struggling with sales especially in rural areas, but Perfetti Van Melle India has not been impacted and has seen a sharp rise in demand after the lockdown as a bulk of its revenue comes from the one-rupee price point.
“The bounce back has also been very fast, because we look at ourselves as affordable treats. No mother is going to deny the child one rupee to buy a candy, (just) because there is an economic slowdown,” Rajesh Ramakrishnan, managing director, Perfetti Van Melle, told Business Standard.
He added, “Demand is there across regions across urban and rural, we don't see any major difference in sales. If I were to look at the total sales growth, it's the same urban versus rural.”
Topics : Perfetti | Toffee | FMCG

First Published: Apr 07 2023 | 7:45 PM IST

