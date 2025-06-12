Mercedes-Benz sees surge in customisation; luxury EV sales up 66%

Mercedes-Benz India, which launched a collector’s edition of the AMG G 63 priced at ₹4.3 crore, says that demand for customisation is on the rise for top-end vehicles as people want their cars to stand out. Some customers pay in the range of ₹60 lakh to ₹1.5 crore on top of the price of the car for personalising it.

Santosh Iyer, managing director and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, said that it is a small and exclusive community of owners who have these TEVs and they wish to have some differentiation in their cars, making them distinct in their circles. Customisations typically