Thursday, June 12, 2025 | 08:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Mercedes-Benz sees surge in customisation; luxury EV sales up 66%

Mercedes-Benz sees surge in customisation; luxury EV sales up 66%

Mercedes-Benz India launches collector's AMG G 63 as demand for personalisation grows; luxury EV sales rise 66 per cent in Jan-May, driven by new-age preferences

Mercedes
premium

Customisations typically include bespoke colours or engraving customer names on grab handles, or edition-specific branding elements. (Photo: Reuters)

Sohini Das Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2025 | 8:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Mercedes-Benz India, which launched a collector’s edition of the AMG G 63 priced at ₹4.3 crore, says that demand for customisation is on the rise for top-end vehicles as people want their cars to stand out. Some customers pay in the range of ₹60 lakh to ₹1.5 crore on top of the price of the car for personalising it.
 
Santosh Iyer, managing director and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, said that it is a small and exclusive community of owners who have these TEVs and they wish to have some differentiation in their cars, making them distinct in their circles. Customisations typically
Topics : Luxury car Mercedes-Benz India EV market
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon