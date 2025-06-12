Thursday, June 12, 2025 | 08:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Air India crash: I would like to express deep sorrow, says CEO Wilson

Air India crash: I would like to express deep sorrow, says CEO Wilson

Campbell Wilson expresses sorrow over AI 171 crash carrying 230 passengers and 12 crew, assures full support for victims and families as Air India aids investigation

Himanshu Thakur New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2025 | 8:06 PM IST

The Air India MD and CEO, Campbell Wilson, expressed sorrow over the Ahmedabad plane crash that involved 230 passengers and 12 crew members on board.
 
“I want to brief you on a serious incident that involved an Air India aircraft a short while ago, but first and most important, I would like to express our deep sorrow about this event,” said Campbell Wilson, MD and CEO, Air India.  “Flight AI 171 was carrying 230 passengers and 12 crew members on board. Of the passengers, 169 are Indian nationals, 53 are British nationals, there are seven Portuguese nationals and one Canadian national,” said Wilson.
 
 
Passengers of the London-bound flight were transported by local authorities to nearby hospitals. The CEO stated, “We are actively working with the authorities on all emergency response efforts.”
 
“I know that there are many questions and I will not be able to answer them all. But I do want to share the information that we have at this time. Air India flight AI 171, operated with a Boeing 787-8 aircraft travelling from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, has been involved in an accident after take-off,” he said.
 
Air India has dispatched a team of caregivers to Ahmedabad to offer support. The airline stated, “Investigations can take time. But anything we can do, we are doing. We know that many people are concerned for the welfare of their loved ones.”

Air India has established dedicated helplines for friends and family. The contact number is 1800-56-91-444. 
 
“We understand people are eager for information and please know that we will continue to share accurate and timely information as soon as we can, but anything we report must be accurate and not speculative. We owe that to everyone involved,” the CEO stated. 
“This is a difficult day for all of us at Air India, and our efforts are focused entirely on the needs of our passengers, crew members, their families and loved ones,” he said.
 
“For now, teams are working around the clock to support passengers, crew and their families as well as investigators however we can. Thank you,” he added. 

Tata Trusts response

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic accident involving Air India Flight 171 on its journey from Ahmedabad to London. This heart-wrenching incident has brought immense grief to countless families, and our thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones today.'' said Noel Tata Chairman, Tata Trusts.
 
''We extend our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and stand in solidarity with them during this unimaginable time. We offer our prayers and support as they navigate this profound loss.” added Tata. 
 

First Published: Jun 12 2025 | 7:59 PM IST

