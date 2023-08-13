Physics Wallah to cross Rs 2,400 cr in revenue in FY24, says co-founder

In the middle of a challenging funding environment for Indian educational technology (edtech) startups, Physics Wallah (PW) stands out as the sole profitable unicorn in this sector, valued at over $1 billion. The company aims to sustain its profitability for the fourth consecutive year and is on track to grow its revenues by 67 per cent this financial year (2023–24, or FY24) as it outlines an aggressive expansion syllabus.

Prateek Maheshwari, the co-founder, stated, “We achieved Rs 780 crore in revenue for 2022-23. In FY24, we are targeting a total revenue of Rs 2,400 crore at the group level, with t