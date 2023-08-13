Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.56%)
65322.65 -365.53
Nifty (-0.59%)
19428.30 -114.80
Nifty Smallcap (-0.15%)
5360.50 -8.10
Nifty Midcap (-0.45%)
37836.15 -171.45
Nifty Bank (-0.77%)
44199.10 -342.70
Heatmap

Physics Wallah to cross Rs 2,400 cr in revenue in FY24, says co-founder

Where Byju's acquisitions were indiscriminate, PW's are measured, says co-founder

Prateek Maheshwari, Physics Wallah
Premium

Prateek Maheshwari, Physics Wallah

Aryaman Gupta New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2023 | 7:11 PM IST
Follow Us
In the middle of a challenging funding environment for Indian educational technology (edtech) startups, Physics Wallah (PW) stands out as the sole profitable unicorn in this sector, valued at over $1 billion. The company aims to sustain its profitability for the fourth consecutive year and is on track to grow its revenues by 67 per cent this financial year (2023–24, or FY24) as it outlines an aggressive expansion syllabus.

Prateek Maheshwari, the co-founder, stated, “We achieved Rs 780 crore in revenue for 2022-23. In FY24, we are targeting a total revenue of Rs 2,400 crore at the group level, with t

Also Read

Not looking to raise funds right now, says Physics Wallah co-founder

Microsoft's Anant Maheshwari joins Honeywell's High Growth Regions division

Cash calls don't add value if you're bullish for long-term: Anup Maheshwari

Nasscom appoints Microsoft's Anant Maheshwari as new chairperson

'Demand signal is very high with generative AI', says Anant Maheshwari

Riding on high NII and other income, SFBs witness 59% profit growth

SRAM, MRAM may onboard SK Hynix, GlobalFoundries for chip plant in India

NARCL may wind up Srei group's equipment finance arm, retain SIFL

Expect sales to bounce back to normal levels in Q2: Elgi Equipments

Adani Group firm says reasons for Deloitte resignation not convincing

Topics : EdTech start- ups

First Published: Aug 13 2023 | 7:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesAir India New LogoDirect Tax CollectionsStock to Watch TodayAdani GroupGold-Silver PriceHCL Tech Share PriceLuna-25 SpacecraftApollo Hospitals Q1 resultsUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Adani group plans to raise Rs 1,498 cr via Indian bond market: ReportITC bets big on FMCG for growth with annual consumer spend of Rs 29,000 cr

India News

Railways aim to save 200k litres diesel a day by electrifying pit linesMP election 2023: Congress identifies 106 candidates for upcoming polls

Technology News

Maya OS: Know about indigenous MS Windows alternative for defence systemsSamsung receives 100,000 pre-bookings for Galaxy Z Flip5, Fold5 in 28 hours

Economy News

Rupee falls 8 paise to 82.74 against US dollar during early tradeG20: FM calls for global efforts to restructure poor countries' debt
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon