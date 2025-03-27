Piramal Finance plans to foray into gold loan business for growth

The gold loan segment in India has seen three transactions — two for business acquisition and one for joint control — to date in the current calendar year, reflecting the attractiveness of the high-yield business amid a backdrop of rising prices of the precious metal.

After two financial sector players — L&T Finance and InCred group — Piramal Finance, the lending business arm of the Piramal group, which is active in housing finance, used car loans and business loans, is now planning to enter the gold finance business.

Investment banking sources said the Piramal group is open to acquisitions, though