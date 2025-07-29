Piramal Pharma sees US CDMO softness, eyes $2 billion topline by FY30

Piramal Pharma, which is eyeing a $2 billion topline by fiscal 2030, has seen a slight softening in the contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) business in the US, owing to factors such as a slowdown in funding for early-stage biotech projects.

The company had set a target to double its CDMO revenues by FY30 to $1.2 billion, implying early-to-mid teens compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the next five years. In Q1FY26, CDMO revenues fell 6 per cent year-on-year to ₹997 crore. Barring the impact of de-stocking in one large on-patent commercial product, the base business has seen mid-teens