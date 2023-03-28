Piramal, TPG on verge exit from Shriram General Insurance Holdings

In this section

Ex-Flipkart exec-led Flash.co launches new shopping email ID to reduce spam

Vedanta board approves Rs 7,621 crore of interim dividend for FY23

First Solar, Reliance, Avaada Group among winners of $2.4 bn green aid

Reliance, Tata Power, among others win in round II of solar module PLI

Automaker SML Isuzu to raise prices to offset higher input costs

New tax norm to hurt insurers; stocks attractive for the long run: Analysts

Piramal Pharma lists at Rs 202 on BSE; shares tumble 5% intra-day

Shriram Group waits for NCLT approval of merger, ready for integration

Piramal, Zurich Insurance may bid separately for Reliance General Insurance

Shriram Financial Ventures to be holding company in Shriram Group recast

Two existing investors in Shriram General Insurance Holdings, Ajay Piramal-led Piramal Group and TPG Inc, are on the verge of selling their combined stake of about 30 per cent in the company. The firm

Your browser does not support the audio element.

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com