close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Piramal, TPG on verge exit from Shriram General Insurance Holdings

Likely to sell combined stake of 30% in the company at an enterprise valuation of $2 billion, say sources

Shine Jacob Business Standard Chennai
Piramal Enterprises
Premium

3 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2023 | 7:34 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Two existing investors in Shriram General Insurance Holdings, Ajay Piramal-led Piramal Group and TPG Inc, are on the verge of selling their combined stake of about 30 per cent in the company. The firm
Or

Also Read

Shriram Financial Ventures to be holding company in Shriram Group recast

Piramal, Zurich Insurance may bid separately for Reliance General Insurance

Shriram Group waits for NCLT approval of merger, ready for integration

Piramal Pharma lists at Rs 202 on BSE; shares tumble 5% intra-day

New tax norm to hurt insurers; stocks attractive for the long run: Analysts

Automaker SML Isuzu to raise prices to offset higher input costs

Reliance, Tata Power, among others win in round II of solar module PLI

First Solar, Reliance, Avaada Group among winners of $2.4 bn green aid

Vedanta board approves Rs 7,621 crore of interim dividend for FY23

Ex-Flipkart exec-led Flash.co launches new shopping email ID to reduce spam

Topics : Piramal Group | Shriram General Insurance | TPG Group

First Published: Mar 28 2023 | 7:30 PM IST

Latest News

View More

US-based cloud computing firm Rackspace to lay off 4% of workforce

Rackspace Technology
2 min read

Jindal Stainless to invest Rs 1,200 cr in nickel pig iron JV in Indonesia

Abhyuday Jindal, Jindal Stainless managing director
3 min read
Premium

Eye on expansion, Haldiram family to invest Rs 2,500 crore in 5 years

Haldiram
3 min read
Premium

Piramal, TPG on verge exit from Shriram General Insurance Holdings

Piramal Enterprises
3 min read

Automaker SML Isuzu to raise prices to offset higher input costs

SML Isuzu
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

Vedanta board approves Rs 7,621 crore of interim dividend for FY23

Dividend, Company dividend
1 min read
Premium

Viacom18 likely to score more than Disney Star in IPL ad revenue game

IPL, India Premier League, IPL rights, IPL TV, IPL viewership
3 min read

Alibaba splits into six units, plans new IPOs in historic overhaul

Alibaba
4 min read

Vedanta dividend: Decision on fifth payout today; check all details here

Vedanta
2 min read

NDTV appoints ex-Sebi chief UK Sinha, Welspun CEO as independent directors

Sebi, Securities and Exchange Board of India
2 min read
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSAustralia Tour of India 2023Men's Hockey World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon