Plan to become all-economy airline by April 2026: Air India Express CEO

Tata Group-owned airline, Air India Express, plans to become an all-economy airline by April next year, converting its 60-plane hangar that currently feature business and premium economy seats into an all-economy configuration, chief executive officer (CEO) Aloke Singh said on Friday.

It currently has 103 planes in its fleet. The airline aims to carry about 30 million passengers in 2025-26, roughly 50 per cent more year-on-year as the aircraft inducted in the latter part of 2024-25 will have their full impact in 2025-26, he explained. In the current financial year, the airline has added 37 planes to its fleet.

Singh