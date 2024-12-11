Ploughing through ad turf: TAFE, AGCO turn advertising soil for Massey

India is no stranger to corporate advertisement battles.

The long list of advertisement wars includes PepsiCo-Coca-Cola, Reliance Jio-Bharti Airtel, Amul-Hindustan Unilever, Times of India–The Hindu, Complan-Horlicks, and many more.

The latest to join this elite list are tractor giants Tractors and Farm Equipment (TAFE) and the US major AGCO, both fighting a legal battle over the ownership of the Massey Ferguson (MF) brand in India. Now, both companies have taken this MF war to the streets through advertisements across India to stamp each other’s claim on the iconic brand.

It was in April that AGCO first announced the termination of