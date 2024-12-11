Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Ploughing through ad turf: TAFE, AGCO turn advertising soil for Massey

Ploughing through ad turf: TAFE, AGCO turn advertising soil for Massey

Tractor rivals resort to media campaigns to stamp their claim on the iconic brand

The battle between Indian tractor major Tractors and Farm Equipment (TAFE) and the US based AGCO Corporation over Massey Fergusontrademark has taken a fresh turn with TAFE writing a letter to shareholders of AGCO, raising concerns about the company m
Premium

It was in April that AGCO first announced the termination of its agreements with TAFE, including the brand license for Massey Ferguson, which kicked off a legal battle | Photo: Company website

Shine Jacob Chennai
5 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2024 | 8:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India is no stranger to corporate advertisement battles.
 
The long list of advertisement wars includes PepsiCo-Coca-Cola, Reliance Jio-Bharti Airtel, Amul-Hindustan Unilever, Times of India–The Hindu, Complan-Horlicks, and many more.
 
The latest to join this elite list are tractor giants Tractors and Farm Equipment (TAFE) and the US major AGCO, both fighting a legal battle over the ownership of the Massey Ferguson (MF) brand in India. Now, both companies have taken this MF war to the streets through advertisements across India to stamp each other’s claim on the iconic brand.
 
It was in April that AGCO first announced the termination of
Topics : Coca-Cola Pepsi Reliance Jio Airtel legal TAFE

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon