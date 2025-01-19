Price parity with ICE-run cars important for EV boom: Kia's Hardeep Brar

The price difference between electric vehicles (EVs) and internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles must narrow to 20-25 per cent from the current 30-50 per cent for the EV market to reach an "inflection point," potentially driving a seven-to-nine-fold surge by the end of this decade, Hardeep Singh Brar, Senior Vice President and Head of Sales and Marketing at Kia India, has stated.

About 99,165 electric cars were sold in India in 2024, recording 20 per cent year-on-year growth, according to FADA. "We are launching two EVs within the next one year. The first one would be in the second half