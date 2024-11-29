Probe in US, protests in Australia: Global ambitions weigh on Adani Group

An investigation in the United States, rating action by international agencies and cancelled deals in Kenya are some issues facing India’s Adani Group – troubles that have come with the conglomerate’s increased global exposure in recent years.

Key group companies’ share of business from outside India has increased, according to data compiled by Business Standard from company disclosures. Adani Power’s share of business from non-domestic sources rose from zero per cent in financial year 2018-19 (FY19) to 14.6 per cent in FY24 after a power supply deal with Bangladesh. There have been similar increases for Adani Ports and Special Economic