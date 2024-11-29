Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Probe in US, protests in Australia: Global ambitions weigh on Adani Group

Probe in US, protests in Australia: Global ambitions weigh on Adani Group

Indian conglomerate's rising international footprint has come with controversies

adani
Premium

Some Adani group companies have seen a decline in operating profits and others continue to see double-digit growth (Photo: Shutterstock)

Sachin P Mampatta Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 29 2024 | 12:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

An investigation in the United States, rating action by international agencies and cancelled deals in Kenya are some issues facing India’s Adani Group – troubles that have come with the conglomerate’s increased global exposure in recent years.
 
Key group companies’ share of business from outside India has increased, according to data compiled by Business Standard from company disclosures. Adani Power’s share of business from non-domestic sources rose from zero per cent in financial year 2018-19 (FY19) to 14.6 per cent in FY24 after a power supply deal with Bangladesh. There have been similar increases for Adani Ports and Special Economic
Topics : Gautam Adani SEC indictment Adani Group Adani Power Australia US SEC

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon