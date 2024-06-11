Process to select next Punjab National Bank chief to begin in July

With the tenure of Punjab National Bank (PNB) managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) Atul Kumar Goel scheduled to end by December 31, the process to select his successor will begin next month, said a senior official.

“The process to select a new MD & CEO of PNB will commence from July. We will start receiving names, and then it will go to the Financial Services Institutions Bureau (FSIB), which will finalise the selection through interviews,” said the official. Goel was appointed PNB MD & CEO in 2022.

The FSIB is an autonomous body responsible for making recommendations