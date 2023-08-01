Proxy advisory firms and analysts are recommending a cash deal for Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) to acquire the shares of Suzuki Motor Gujarat (SMG). This proposal comes as MSIL reported cash reserves of Rs 45,853 crore as of March 31, 2023.MSIL announced on Monday that it plans to acquire the Gujarat plant from its parent company, Suzuki Motor Corporation (SMC), aiming to enhance its production efficiency and supply chain.Shriram Subramanian, Founder and MD of the proxy advisory firm InGovern, informed Business Standard that the move could be advantageous for minority shareholders, provided the valuation is reasonable. "Suzuki Motor Corporation (SMC) might also increase its shareholding in MSIL by selling SMG. We'll need to wait and see whether the payment will be in cash or shares. Given that MSIL generates cash annually, a cash deal would be preferable," he explained.The projected deal size is estimated to be around Rs 13,000 crore.MSIL's Board has given the green light to the termination of the contract manufacturing agreement (CMA) with SMG and to the option of acquiring SMG from SMC. Motilal Oswal Financial Services reports that the SMG plant will be purchased at a net book value, based on the agreement. This value was around Rs 12,700 crore as of March 2023.The book value will be confirmed and adjusted by the auditors of SMG to ensure the no-profit and no-loss principle is reflected, as stated by Nomura."The deal consideration and its payment method will be determined in a subsequent board meeting. Based on our calculations, we predict an earnings per share reduction of 4-5 percent and a return on capital employed (RoCE) decrease of 90 basis points (cash payout) or 310 basis points (equity swap) in FY25. We incorporate the SMG acquisition in our FY25 estimates, assuming a cash consideration of Rs 13,000 crore," Motilal Oswal stated in a note on Tuesday.Analysts anticipate that the deal will enhance production efficiency and agility in decision-making.Rahul Bharti, Chief Investor Relations Officer at MSIL, explained to Business Standard that MSIL's actions are a response to the challenges they perceive in the automotive market. He said that when MSIL decided to expand its manufacturing outside of Haryana, they preferred having Suzuki set up the manufacturing plant and streamline production, allowing MSIL to focus on market development and expansion of its Nexa channel."SMG successfully established manufacturing – within six years, three plants were launched and production was smooth and streamlined. By not investing in the plant's setup, we gained some interest income," Bharti added. Given the current emphasis on carbon-neutrality, MSIL needs to produce and develop multiple powertrains – Electric, hybrid, CNG, ethanol – at various locations and on a larger scale. "With so many variables, we decided to unify all this under MSIL to achieve flexibility and speed," Bharti explained.The CMA offered MSIL an exit option. Both parties can terminate on mutual consent, and MSIL reserves the right to buy the company at net book value. "The CMA clauses, including the exit option, were approved by minority shareholders at the time. However, for corporate governance and respect for shareholders, we will seek shareholder approval again," Bharti clarified.When MSIL initially decided to place the Gujarat plant with SMG, shareholders expressed strong disapproval, objecting to the transaction's nature, the Gujarat project's fair value, and the potential reduction of MSIL to a marketing company with lower profit margins.Hetal Dalal, President and COO of IiAS, commented: "In principle, IiAS believes the Gujarat plant should be within Maruti. We didn't support its separate ownership by Suzuki in 2014, and we maintain this position. To this extent, Maruti acquiring the Suzuki plant is a step in the right direction. However, we continue to await the specifics of the acquisition."