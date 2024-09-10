Business Standard
PSBs remain hesitant to provide loans to cash-strapped Vodafone Idea

PSB officials flag telco's lengthy list of payment liabilities, lack of capex plans, and unsteady 4G user base

Harsh KumarSubhayan Chakraborty New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2024 | 8:30 PM IST

Public sector banks (PSBs) remain hesitant about providing loans to cash-strapped Vodafone Idea (Vi), India's third-largest telecom operator, citing the telco's liabilities and the lack of a clear capital expenditure plan, three senior bank officials from as many banks said, requesting anonymity.

Bankers had earlier asked the company to first raise equity before seeking loans from banks. But despite the telco raising Rs 24,000 crore of equity so far, bank officials told Business Standard they remain doubtful over the company's multiple payment liabilities to the government, vendors, and tower companies.

“If Vi expects that banks will be the sole

