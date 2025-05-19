Public listing of power utilities likely to pick up pace across states

Public listing of state-owned power utilities, including generating, transmission, and distribution companies (gencos, transcos, and discoms), is expected to accelerate, with around half-a-dozen firms evincing interest in the same. Government sources said advanced-level discussions are underway with States like Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, and Haryana, to list one or more of their utilities.

Out of these, Gujarat Energy Transmission Company (Getco) is leading with initiating the process of preparation of a draft red herring prospectus (DRHP), said officials in the know of the matter. In recent meeting held by the Union Ministry of Power, Chhattisgarh has proposed the listing of two utilities