Public listing of power utilities likely to pick up pace across states

Public listing of power utilities likely to pick up pace across states

Tata Power is the leading private player in the power distribution segment, operating in parts of Delhi, Mumbai, and whole of Odisha as an electricity supplier

An expert said listing might not be the only option that states are looking at.

Shreya JaiShine Jacob New Delhi/Chennai
4 min read Last Updated : May 19 2025 | 11:30 PM IST

Public listing of state-owned power utilities, including generating, transmission, and distribution companies (gencos, transcos, and discoms), is expected to accelerate, with around half-a-dozen firms evincing interest in the same. Government sources said advanced-level discussions are underway with States like Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, and Haryana, to list one or more of their utilities.
 
Out of these, Gujarat Energy Transmission Company (Getco) is leading with initiating the process of preparation of a draft red herring prospectus (DRHP), said officials in the know of the matter. In recent meeting held by the Union Ministry of Power, Chhattisgarh has proposed the listing of two utilities
