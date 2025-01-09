Q3FY25 preview: RIL likely to report flat or marginally lower Ebitda

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL)’s core business is expected to once again drag earnings for the oil-to-telecom conglomerate in the third quarter of the current financial year (Q3FY25), said analysts.

Earnings estimates for the Mukesh Ambani-promoted entity are expected to either remain flat or decline marginally at the Ebitda level, compared to a year ago. Ebitda is earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation.

In a Bloomberg poll, seven analysts estimated a consolidated revenue of Rs 2.37 trillion and six analysts foresaw a net income adjusted of Rs 18,940 crore for Q3FY25.

RIL operates three main business divisions —