Business Standard

Thursday, January 09, 2025 | 07:58 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Q3FY25 preview: RIL likely to report flat or marginally lower Ebitda

Q3FY25 preview: RIL likely to report flat or marginally lower Ebitda

Analysts expect Q3FY25 to report continued weakness in O2C earnings

Reliance industries, Reliance oil business
Premium

Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg

Amritha Pillay Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 09 2025 | 7:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL)’s core business is expected to once again drag earnings for the oil-to-telecom conglomerate in the third quarter of the current financial year (Q3FY25), said analysts.
 
Earnings estimates for the Mukesh Ambani-promoted entity are expected to either remain flat or decline marginally at the Ebitda level, compared to a year ago. Ebitda is earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation.
 
In a Bloomberg poll, seven analysts estimated a consolidated revenue of Rs 2.37 trillion and six analysts foresaw a net income adjusted of Rs 18,940 crore for Q3FY25.
 
RIL operates three main business divisions —
Topics : Reliance Industries RIL Mukesh Ambani EBITDA

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon