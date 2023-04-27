close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Q4 results: India's IT services biggies fail to meet expectations

Wipro net dips 0.4% in Q4, guides for revenue contraction in current quarter

Shivani ShindeSourabh Lele Mumbai/New Delhi
it services
Premium

4 min read Last Updated : Apr 27 2023 | 8:33 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India’s fourth largest IT services player, Wipro, said it expects revenue to contract in the first quarter of financial year 2023-24 (FY24). It guided for a revenue contraction of 1-3 per cent in constant currency.
Wipro does not provide revenue guidance for the full fiscal. The company reported net profit of Rs 3,074.5 crore in Q4FY23, a dip of 0.41 per cent year-on-year (YoY), and sequentially PAT was flat with a growth of 0.7 per cent.
At Rs 23,190 crore, revenue rose 11.1 per cent YoY in Q4, but was down 0.16 per cent sequentially.
Or

Also Read

Wipro Q4 preview: Soft quarter likely; share buyback, Q1FY24 guidance eyed

HCLTech launches service to help companies use metaverse for customers

Wipro announces appointment of Amit Choudhary as chief operating officer

Mondelez Intl expands multi-year cybersecurity contract with HCLTech

HCLTech becomes Mattel's primary digital transformation partner

IRB Infrastructure bags Rs 7,400-crore Hyderabad Outer Ring Road project

Easing bilateral rights will help Indian carriers: Lufthansa executive

Race for scale: HBO finds a home in India after deal with JioCinema

Tata Group-backed Trent's Q4 revenue jumps as fashion demand rises

FMCG brand Dabur to make additional investment of Rs 9.68 bn in Nepal

Topics : Q4 Results IT services Wipro HCL Tech TCS

First Published: Apr 27 2023 | 9:36 PM IST

Latest News

View More

IRB Infrastructure bags 158 km-project in Hyderabad for Rs 7,380 cr

Highway
1 min read
Premium

Q4 results: India's IT services biggies fail to meet expectations

it services
4 min read
Premium

Regulatory environment getting a lot stringent: Deloitte's Shefali Goradia

Shefali Goradia, Chairperson, Deloitte South Asia.
4 min read

IRB Infrastructure bags Rs 7,400-crore Hyderabad Outer Ring Road project

IRB Infrastructure Developers
2 min read

Easing bilateral rights will help Indian carriers: Lufthansa executive

Lufthansa Group
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Days after Apple opens own store in Saket, its premium reseller shuts shop

Apple official retail store in Saket, Delhi
2 min read

Tech Mahindra Q4 results: PAT drops 26% YoY, dividend at Rs 32/share

Tech Mahindra
2 min read

After IPL, JioCinema now lands a deal to stream Warner Bros, HBO content

Mukesh Ambani
2 min read

Axis Bank reports wider-than-expected Q4 loss on $1.41 bn Citi deal

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

HUL Q4 net profit up 10% YoY, FMCG giant declares dividend of Rs 22/share

Hindustan Unilever
2 min read
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon