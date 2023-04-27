Q4 results: India's IT services biggies fail to meet expectations

India’s fourth largest IT services player, Wipro, said it expects revenue to contract in the first quarter of financial year 2023-24 (FY24). It guided for a revenue contraction of 1-3 per cent in constant currency.
Wipro does not provide revenue guidance for the full fiscal. The company reported net profit of Rs 3,074.5 crore in Q4FY23, a dip of 0.41 per cent year-on-year (YoY), and sequentially PAT was flat with a growth of 0.7 per cent.
At Rs 23,190 crore, revenue rose 11.1 per cent YoY in Q4, but was down 0.16 per cent sequentially.
