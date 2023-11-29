Sensex (1.10%)
66901.91 + 727.71
Nifty (1.04%)
20096.60 + 206.90
Nifty Smallcap (1.14%)
6493.05 + 72.95
Nifty Midcap (0.81%)
42618.70 + 340.70
Nifty Bank (1.56%)
44566.45 + 685.50
Heatmap

Raising the bar: How Indian whisky brands are making a splash in West

Whisky consumption in India is set to reach 289.49 million cases by 2027-28, according to a Research and Markets report

Vikram Nikam
Premium

Vikram Nikam, joint managing director, Amrut Distilleries

Akshara Srivastava New Delhi
7 min read Last Updated : Nov 29 2023 | 10:04 PM IST
Follow Us
In 2006, connoisseurs at whisky exhibitions around the world caught a whiff of a mysterious new liquor whose name and provenance were unknown. It’s the moment when Amrut, the first Indian single malt, was finally having its place in the sun — two years after its launch in Glasgow, Scotland.

“Launching it was not easy, because India was known for making molasses- or flavour-based liquids. The moment we said we were from India, there was resistance,” says Vikram Nikam, joint managing director at the Benglauru-based Amrut Distilleries.

So, they decided to showcase the product at exhibitions, inviting people to sample it while keeping its name and origin a secret. “They would taste and think it was from some part of

Also Read

Demand for Indian single malt catching up with rivals from Scotland

Tipping over tippling: Scotch consumption in India has doubled since 2020

Aurobindo Pharma's P Sarath Reddy becomes approver in Delhi liquor case

India's Indri whisky awarded world's best single malt; all you need to know

Karnataka charges Rs 513 for a liquor bottle that costs Rs 100 in Goa

Queries received in ED's notice are solely technical in nature: Byju's

Working towards successful closure of merger with Sony: Zee Entertainment

Fujifilm India faces suit for 'interfering' in competitor's business

GenAI can transform industries, only if applied responsibly: Rishad Premji

Worsened Sino-India relations won't mean committed offence in past: Lava MD

Topics : Whisky Liquor Scotch whisky AMRUT

First Published: Nov 29 2023 | 10:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAnimal MovieTata Tech IPO Allotment Delhi AQISamsung Galaxy A05State Assembly Elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayUttarakhand Tunnel Collapse

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrowAfter BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon