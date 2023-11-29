Raising the bar: How Indian whisky brands are making a splash in West

In 2006, connoisseurs at whisky exhibitions around the world caught a whiff of a mysterious new liquor whose name and provenance were unknown. It’s the moment when Amrut, the first Indian single malt, was finally having its place in the sun — two years after its launch in Glasgow, Scotland.

“Launching it was not easy, because India was known for making molasses- or flavour-based liquids. The moment we said we were from India, there was resistance,” says Vikram Nikam, joint managing director at the Benglauru-based Amrut Distilleries.

So, they decided to showcase the product at exhibitions, inviting people to sample it while keeping its name and origin a secret. “They would taste and think it was from some part of