Ramkrishna Forgings eyes rail push with components for bullet train

Kolkata-headquartered Ramkrishna Forgings, which is on its way to becoming the only private sector manufacturer of the crucial railway forged wheels, is eyeing a major push in the railway segment and aiming to raise the company’s rail revenue share to 20 per cent by 2030, Executive Director Chaitanya Jalan told Business Standard.

Besides its forged wheels facility coming up in Chennai in a joint venture with Titagarh Rail Systems, the company would focus on becoming a leader in the nascent high-speed rail, popularly known as bullet train, sector in India, for which it designs bogie undercarriages.

“When 2030 probably comes