Ramkrishna Forgings seeks 20% exports growth as Mexico unit comes up

Company last year acquired three companies as it ramps up production capacity

The facility in Mexico will initially focus on providing machining services to customers.

Anjali Singh Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2024 | 3:05 PM IST

Ramkrishna Forgings seeks more than 20 per cent growth in exports in FY25 after its newly acquired manufacturing facility in Mexico starts operations in a few months.

Growing from Rs 1,400 crore in FY24 to Rs 1,700 crore will be driven by strategic expansion and ramping up newly acquired facilities, said the Pune-based forging company.

The facility in Mexico will initially focus on providing machining services to customers, with plans to add a railway coach unit later over six to eight months. This facility will strengthen Ramkrishna Forgings' presence in North America, a key market.

