Rapido aims to onboard 200,000 women bike captains in three years

Ride-hailing unicorn Rapido on Wednesday announced that the company is targeting to onboard 200,000 women bike riders in the next three years as part of its Pink Mobility initiative to create employment opportunities for women. The company also announced the nationwide expansion of the initiative at its event here.

“Rapido is committed to creating job opportunities for women drivers through the platform, ensuring fixed monthly earning opportunities up to Rs 25,000 for female captains, promoting long-term financial stability,” the company said.

The ‘Pink Rapido’ initiative for women bike riders, which started initially in Chennai in 2022, has since expanded to